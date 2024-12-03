The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'The same challenges' against Texas

Here is the Dec. 3 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Analyzing the rematch

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart doesn't believe the first meeting between Georgia and Texas will have much to do with Saturday's rematch in the SEC Championship. In fact, Smart believes that anything is possible when the two teams meet again in Atlanta.

“They're the same challenges as they were the first time you played them. I'm a big guy of statistics and philosophies and things like that,” Smart said. “When you flip a coin, there's no greater chance that it's heads or tails the second time you flip it. And I'm not comparing our game to a coin flip. I'm just saying that the previous matchup does not determine this matchup.”

Smart said a big challenge for the coaching staff will be to communicate this properly to the players.

“You can't overstate that to your players because the flow of that game was different in the first three, four, five drives. And then, you know, after a turnover it went the other way a little bit,” Smart said. “Momentum swung throughout that game and momentum is going to swing throughout this game. It's just the way these games are. It's more about who executes well, who tackles well, who doesn't turn the ball over, and who has explosive plays. That's what it comes down to every game.”

While Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian agreed with this, he added that his team will look at the first game to try and correct the mistakes it made.

“I do think there are some things you can take from a first matchup, good and bad. Clearly, there were enough things we need to fix from the first time we played 'em,” he said. “You can’t get shut out in the first half, you can’t have four turnovers in the game, and you’ve got to make sure you're not trailing 23-0, to get better from the first time we played them.”

Showing confidence in the receivers

Georgia leads all college programs in dropped passes, which has been a sore spot for the offense all year. However, quarterback Carson Beck said that it's his job to ensure the receivers do not lose their focus when these drops occur.

“I think for me, the biggest thing is letting them know that I'm confident in them. I make bad throws. I make errant throws,” said. “Beck said. “A lot of the drops, whether it's on them or on me, it could go either way. But I'm not perfect. I make mistakes. I've had my fair share of them this year. So, no, I mean, I still have confidence in those guys. And when they do catch them, it's explosive.”

While Georgia's drops have been a concern, the passing game has still put up some big numbers. Beck has thrown for 3,429 yards and 28 touchdowns this season.

“I mean, what are we going to do, stop throwing the ball? No, we're going to continue to throw it. We have confidence in them. We believe in them. I believe in them,” Beck said. “Gosh, I mean, they've made some huge plays this year to bring us back in games and put us in situations to lead these comebacks that we've had this year. So, obviously, I mean, we've just got to keep throwing it. And they're going to get open, and they're going to make the play whenever your name's called.”

