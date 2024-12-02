Pre-Signing Day WAR ROOM

Welcome to this week's War Room!
The Early Signing Period is just two days away. Today we preview how the next few days might go for Georgia and who the Bulldogs could add to close out the 2025 class.
The 2024 version of Clean Old-Fashioned Hate was something to remember - Read some of the major stats in BY THE NUMBERS!
Trent Smallwood takes a closer look at the Snap Count from the Georgia Tech game.
Georgia now knows its opponent for Saturday’s SEC Championship. The Bulldogs will face off against Texas on Saturday.
Georgia enjoyed its best shooting night of the year in Saturday's rout of Jacksonville.
Georgia Director of Player Performance for Baseball Derek Groomer was arrested on four misdemeanor driving charges.
