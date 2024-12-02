Carson Beck on wide receivers dropping passes

Dropped passes have been a source of frustration for Georgia coaches and fans alike.
Although that’s not been the only inconsistent part of the Bulldogs’ performance this fall, it stands out as a major problem.
On Monday, Carson Beck acknowledged the drops can be frustrating for everyone. But as Georgia’s quarterback, it makes his job much harder. So what does he tell his receivers?
“I think for me, the biggest thing is letting them know that I'm confident in them. I make bad throws. I make errant throws,” said. “Beck said. “A lot of the drops, whether it's on them or on me, it could go either way. But I'm not perfect. I make mistakes. I've had my fair share of them this year. So, no, I mean, I still have confidence in those guys. And when they do catch them, it's explosive.”
If you look at the numbers, Georgia’s passing statistics are not bad.
Beck’s completed 283 of 435 passes (65 percent) for 3,429 yards and 28 touchdowns, four more than he had last season.
He’s thrown 12 interceptions, including nine over a four-game stretch, but has not thrown one over his last three contests while attempting 118 passes.
Those statistics would be even better if not for some more drops against Georgia Tech. While frustrating, Georgia’s offensive formula isn’t about to change.
“I mean, what are we going to do, stop throwing the ball? No, we're going to continue to throw it. We have confidence in them. We believe in them. I believe in them,” Beck said. “Gosh, I mean, they've made some huge plays this year to bring us back in games and put us in situations to lead these comebacks that we've had this year. So, obviously, I mean, we've just got to keep throwing it. And they're going to get open, and they're going to make the play whenever your name's called.”
Head coach Kirby Smart agreed.
The Bulldogs don’t have enough depth at wide receiver to yank players out for drops. Still, he acknowledges everyone’s job and Georgia’s ultimate success would be easier if more plays were made.
“Well, if everybody does their job beyond just receivers and catching balls. The No. 1 way to get them to catch them is to throw them more, so we've got to continue to show confidence, let those guys make plays,” Smart said. “You help the quarterback with a better run game which might be some communication by Carson to them who we're working to and some communication by the O-line. It might be reads by our backs, and our backs running the ball better and seeing the holes and reading things better.”
As frustrating as the drops have been, Beck continues to keep his cool.
Though some have questioned his leadership because he’s not an overly emotional player and doesn’t become openly frustrated about a drop or missed opportunity, Beck said losing his cool won’t do anybody any good.
“It takes a lot to get me frustrated, and I think the people that really know me know that. And that's just kind of how I am, you know? And in those moments, does it help to throw something? No,” Beck said. “People are just going to see that. People look to me and that's just how it is. And it's not a fake act. It's not like, ‘Oh, I have to be this way.’ No that's just who I am as a leader. Is it better for me to stay calm in those moments than, say lose my mind and go crazy?”
For Beck, that answer is a resounding no.
“If I lose my mind and go crazy, what is everybody else going to do? But if they see me staying composed and poised to those moments, they'll stay composed and poised, and hopefully they follow my lead,” he said. “Ultimately, you know, we're going to get things going, and things are going to start going our way. So, it's just having that belief and staying level through the rollercoaster of emotions.”