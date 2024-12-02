Carson Beck on wide receivers dropping passes

Dropped passes have been a source of frustration for Georgia coaches and fans alike.

Although that’s not been the only inconsistent part of the Bulldogs’ performance this fall, it stands out as a major problem.

On Monday, Carson Beck acknowledged the drops can be frustrating for everyone. But as Georgia’s quarterback, it makes his job much harder. So what does he tell his receivers?

“I think for me, the biggest thing is letting them know that I'm confident in them. I make bad throws. I make errant throws,” said. “Beck said. “A lot of the drops, whether it's on them or on me, it could go either way. But I'm not perfect. I make mistakes. I've had my fair share of them this year. So, no, I mean, I still have confidence in those guys. And when they do catch them, it's explosive.”

If you look at the numbers, Georgia’s passing statistics are not bad.

Beck’s completed 283 of 435 passes (65 percent) for 3,429 yards and 28 touchdowns, four more than he had last season.

He’s thrown 12 interceptions, including nine over a four-game stretch, but has not thrown one over his last three contests while attempting 118 passes.

Those statistics would be even better if not for some more drops against Georgia Tech. While frustrating, Georgia’s offensive formula isn’t about to change.

“I mean, what are we going to do, stop throwing the ball? No, we're going to continue to throw it. We have confidence in them. We believe in them. I believe in them,” Beck said. “Gosh, I mean, they've made some huge plays this year to bring us back in games and put us in situations to lead these comebacks that we've had this year. So, obviously, I mean, we've just got to keep throwing it. And they're going to get open, and they're going to make the play whenever your name's called.”