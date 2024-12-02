Georgia Football News and Notes for Monday

In the NFL, playing two games against the same team is nothing new. Sometimes, you might even face someone a third time in the playoffs.

Georgia’s Kirby Smart and Steve Sarkisian of Texas certainly have experience in that regard.

Many people might forget that Smart spent the 2006 season with the Miami Dolphins, while Sarkisian served as the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons in 2017 and 2018.

So, while fans and pundits theorize about the outcomes in the SEC Championship (4 p.m., ABC), neither coach feels the challenges have changed since that first meeting in Austin on Oct. 19.

“They're the same challenges as they were the first time you played them. I'm a big guy of statistics and philosophies and things like that,” Smart said. “When you flip a coin, there's no greater chance that it's heads or tails the second time you flip it. And I'm not comparing our game to a coin flip. I'm just saying that the previous matchup does not determine this matchup.”

In other words, Smart believes there’s nothing that happened in his team’s 30-15 victory will have any bearing on what happens Saturday afternoon.

“You can't overstate that to your players because the flow of that game was different in the first three, four, five drives. And then, you know, after a turnover it went the other way a little bit,” Smart said. “Momentum swung throughout that game and momentum is going to swing throughout this game. It's just the way these games are. It's more about who executes well, who tackles well, who doesn't turn the ball over, and who has explosive plays. That's what it comes down to every game.”

Sarkisian agreed, noting the focus for his Longhorns has to be cleaning up the mistakes that cost his team in the first meeting against Georgia.

“You try to, A, do the things that you do well. B, you try to take in the information that maybe you can gather from seeing them in person as opposed to what it looks like on tape. Then making sure that you have an idea of some of your own tendencies, that you're able to break some of those things,” Sarkisian said. “At the end of the day, our job is to put our players in the best position to be successful, whether that's physically, mentally, schematically, whatever that looks like. That's what we always kind of fall back to.”

However, Sarkisian is quick to acknowledge there are parts of that first meeting his team cannot repeat if it wants to win the SEC crown.

“I do think there are some things you can take from a first matchup, good and bad. Clearly, there were enough things we need to fix from the first time we played 'em,” he said. “You can’t get shut out in the first half, you can’t have four turnovers in the game, and you’ve got to make sure you're not trailing 23-0, to get better from the first time we played them.”