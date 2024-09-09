The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'The most impressive team'

Here is the Sept. 9 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Tennessee Tech's coach impressed

Following Georgia's 48-3 win over Tennessee Tech, head coach Bobby Wilder gave his opinion on the nation's top program that his team was faced. Needless to say, Wilder was more than impressed with the size, speed and athleticism the Bulldogs displayed.

"Seeing the size in person, that's the most impressive football team I've seen in person," Wilder said. "I've been at FBS, I've seen SEC teams, size, how well coached they are. I said it earlier this week, I think Kirby Smart's the best coach in college football now. I think he's, with Nick Saban retiring, I think he's the voice of college football. He's the one that coaches need to look at to emulate.

"You watch how he runs his program, you watch his sideline, how professional everything is from the way he is, the assistant coaches, managers, trainers, equipment, everybody is just very detailed. That's the type of program we're trying to build at Tennessee Tech in terms of our level of professionalism and efficiency. Very much wish Georgia well. I want those guys to do well this year."

Robinson's touchdown was meaningful

Although the touchdown made the game 45-0, running back Branson Robinson felt his score was impactful since it was the first time he saw the end zone since rupturing his patellar tendon a year ago.

Robinson is still working toward returning to his true form before the injury, but noted that moments like this will help get him there sooner than later.

“Just not to rush the process, just make sure I’m ready once I come out here,” he said. “I’ve felt completely confident dating back to last week. So really, I’ve just been homing in on my rehab and everything like that. I really thank the training staff and everybody that was involved for helping me get to this point.”

