Advertisement

in other news

Bulldogs prepping for 'different' Jalen Milroe yet again

Bulldogs prepping for 'different' Jalen Milroe yet again

Georgia is preparing once again to defend Jalen Milroe and Alabama.

 • Jed May
WATCH: Kalen DeBoer's Monday presser

WATCH: Kalen DeBoer's Monday presser

WATCH Kalen DeBoer's Monday press conference ahead of facing Georgia.

 • Patrick Garbin
WATCH: Arian Smith and Smael Mondon

WATCH: Arian Smith and Smael Mondon

WATCH player interviews with wide receiver Arian Smith and linebacker Smael Mondon prior to Monday's practice.

 • Patrick Garbin
WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's Monday presser

WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's Monday presser

WATCH and/or READ Kirby Smart's Monday press conference ahead of the Alabama game.

 • Patrick Garbin
Key points from Arian Smith's press conference

Key points from Arian Smith's press conference

UGASports delivers the key points from Arian Smith's press conference on Monday.

 • Jed May

in other news

Bulldogs prepping for 'different' Jalen Milroe yet again

Bulldogs prepping for 'different' Jalen Milroe yet again

Georgia is preparing once again to defend Jalen Milroe and Alabama.

 • Jed May
WATCH: Kalen DeBoer's Monday presser

WATCH: Kalen DeBoer's Monday presser

WATCH Kalen DeBoer's Monday press conference ahead of facing Georgia.

 • Patrick Garbin
WATCH: Arian Smith and Smael Mondon

WATCH: Arian Smith and Smael Mondon

WATCH player interviews with wide receiver Arian Smith and linebacker Smael Mondon prior to Monday's practice.

 • Patrick Garbin
Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Sep 8, 2024
Player Grades: UGA vs. Tennessee Tech
circle avatar
Paul Maharry  •  UGASports
Staff
Twitter
@pmaharry

This game was over before it started. Georgia took care of its business, but did the players make sure their grades were good?

Below are the grades, presented by PFF, for the Bulldogs' 48-3 victory over the Golden Eagles.

Here's a frame of reference. All players are graded on every snap in which they participate.

- 60-70 = average numbers for college

- 71-84 = above average to great starters

- 85+ is elite

* = starter

Quarterbacks
NameTotal Offensive RatingPassing Plays RatingRun Plays Rating

C. Beck *

76.4

71.9

70.8

G. Stockton

66.8

65.2

62.5

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement