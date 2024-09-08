Player Grades: UGA vs. Tennessee Tech

This game was over before it started. Georgia took care of its business, but did the players make sure their grades were good?

Below are the grades, presented by PFF, for the Bulldogs' 48-3 victory over the Golden Eagles.

Here's a frame of reference. All players are graded on every snap in which they participate.

- 60-70 = average numbers for college

- 71-84 = above average to great starters

- 85+ is elite

* = starter