Player Grades: UGA vs. Tennessee Tech

in other news
Bulldogs prepping for 'different' Jalen Milroe yet again
Georgia is preparing once again to defend Jalen Milroe and Alabama.
WATCH: Kalen DeBoer's Monday presser
WATCH Kalen DeBoer's Monday press conference ahead of facing Georgia.
WATCH: Arian Smith and Smael Mondon
WATCH player interviews with wide receiver Arian Smith and linebacker Smael Mondon prior to Monday's practice.
WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's Monday presser
WATCH and/or READ Kirby Smart's Monday press conference ahead of the Alabama game.
Key points from Arian Smith's press conference
UGASports delivers the key points from Arian Smith's press conference on Monday.
This game was over before it started. Georgia took care of its business, but did the players make sure their grades were good?
Below are the grades, presented by PFF, for the Bulldogs' 48-3 victory over the Golden Eagles.
Here's a frame of reference. All players are graded on every snap in which they participate.
- 60-70 = average numbers for college
- 71-84 = above average to great starters
- 85+ is elite
* = starter