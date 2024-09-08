Georgia makes most of one more visit from Ousmane Kromah

Georgia got its turn for the home opener against Tennessee Tech on September 7. The Bulldogs made the most of their last visit from the priority running back target.

The Rivals100 running back out of Lee County is planning to commit this fall. Before then, he is making a round of gameday visits to each of his finalists.

Running backs coach Josh Crawford, the main reason Georgia has surged in Kromah's recruitment in recent months, delivered a simple closing message.

"Basically, just like, come to Georgia," Kromah said. "He just wants me to come to Georgia. Like, they're the best. He thinks that I'm one of the, or the best back in the nation, and he wants me to display that at Georgia with the best offensive line, best defense, just the best team in the nation."

The push from Crawford came after some hot and cold interest from former running backs coach Dell McGee. At times, Kromah felt like the Bulldogs didn't really want him.

But a conversation with head coach Kirby Smart over the weekend helped ease any lingering doubts.

"His point was to make me feel like not one person wanted me on the staff, the whole staff wanted me. Like, I didn't really feel like Kirby wanted me. I felt like it was just Coach Crawford, but recently he's been like making a point. He's been talking to me, texting me, making sure that he communicates with me, letting me know that he wants me there," Kromah said. "It's been very important. Like, the fact that he's taking time out of his day to talk to me and check up on me and stuff like that makes me feel highly important."

Kromah also heard from some younger players during his time in Athens.

After the game, he spent time hanging out with current running backs Branson Robinson and Chauncey Bowens. Kromah said he has gotten close with those two and the other running backs on the team.

Kromah has also formed a close bond with 2025 Georgia commit Isaiah Gibson. The Rivals100 defensive end is recruiting Kromah "every day."

Florida State and Tennessee are on the docket to receive visits from Kromah before he commits. He said the biggest deciding factor will be the brotherhood on the team and how it sticks together.

Georgia did well on that front as it tried to make one more impression on one of its top remaining targets.

"They played good, but they all know they could have played better. That's all Coach Crawford was talking about. Like after the game, me and him were chopping up.... They beat that team almost by 50 and he's still talking about some, we played all right," Kromah said. "They love to win. They have a winning mentality. And that's what I love to do."