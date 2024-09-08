By the Numbers (Georgia vs Tennessee Tech)

2.8 – Georgia held Tennessee Tech to 2.8 yards per play (1.9 in the first half and 3.9 in the second half).

3 – Georgia has allowed exactly three points in each of its last three games dating back to the Orange Bowl. The last time the Bulldogs allowed three or fewer points in three consecutive games was in 1971 when they shut out Vanderbilt, Kentucky and South Carolina in consecutive games.

3 – Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins had three tackles for loss against Tennessee Tech. The big guy from Gaffney had a total of 3.5 tackles for loss in his career entering the game.

3 – After having two in game one, the Bulldogs had three sacks against the Golden Eagles. Christen Miller, JaCorey Thomas and KJ Bolden were credited for one sack apiece.

5 – Carson Beck threw a career-high five touchdown passes.

5 – The five touchdown passes went to five different receivers (Dillon Bell, Colbie Young, Dominic Lovett, Arian Smith and Lawson Luckie).

5 – CJ Allen led a balanced attack of Bulldog tacklers with five in the game.

7 in 5 – Arian Smith now has seven career touchdown receptions with at least one in five different seasons. He and Rantavious Wooten are the only Bulldogs to have at least one touchdown reception in five different seasons.

10/12 – Gunner Stockton came in relief of Back and had career-highs in completions with ten and attempts with 12. However, his 90 yards passing was not a career-high. He had 96 against Florida State in the Orange Bowl last season.

11 – Beck completed his first 11 passes of the game. The school record in consecutive passes completed to begin a game is 15 held by Eric Zeier and Quincy Carter.

13 – Branson Robinson scored from 13 yards out in the third quarter. It was his fourth career touchdown, but his first since the 2023 CFP Championship game against TCU.

15 – 15 different Georgia players caught at least one pass on Saturday. No one caught more than four.

18 – The Dawgs’ defense allowed 18 passing yards on Saturday. It was the fewest allowed by the Bulldogs since 2019 when Georgia allowed just 17 to Kentucky.

27 to 9 – Georgia had 27 first downs compared to Tennessee Tech’s nine.

37 - Beck's career touchdown pass total is now at 37. He passed Johnny Rauch, D.J. Shockley and Quincy Carter on Saturday. He is one away from tying his offensive coordinator, Mike Bobo.

41 – Georgia has 41 consecutive regular season wins which is the second-longest streak in the AP Poll era (since 1936). Only Oklahoma from 1953 to 1957 had longer with 45.

45-4 – Kirby Smart has a record of 45-4 as Georgia’s head coach in Sanford Stadium. The last loss was to South Carolina on October 12, 2019.

45 – Trevor Etienne had five rushes for 78 yards in his first game as a Bulldog. That total included a run for 45 yards which is tied for the third longest run of his career. He had an 85-yard run for Florida against South Carolina in 2022.

46 – Anthony Evans had a 46-yard punt return in the first quarter to set up the first score of the game. That’s the longest punt return by a Dawg since last season when Mekhi Mews had one for 69 yards against Ball State.

55 – Brett Thorson only punted once in the game, but it went for 55 yards.

96 – Smart now has 96 career wins as the Bulldogs’ head coach.

379 – Beck has 379 completions in his career and is now 66 away from tying Bobo for eighth place on the all-time Bulldog list.

4,947 – With a total of 242 on Saturday, Beck now has 4,947 yards passing in his career. He passes Zeke Bratkowski and now stands ninth on Georgia’s career list.