What’s the Line? (vs. Kentucky)

Visiting Georgia has opened as a 21.5 -point favorite over Kentucky with a point total of 47.5 . It would mark the most the Wildcats have been an underdog since they were 22.5-point underdogs vs. Georgia in Lexington in 2022.

Matchup: Georgia is 2-0 straight up and 1-1 against the spread (ATS) this season. The Bulldogs opened with a 34-3 win over Clemson as a 10.5-point favorite before defeating Tennessee Tech, 48-3, as a 54.5-point favorite. Kentucky is 1-1 straight up and 1-1 ATS. The Wildcats opened with a 31-0 win over Southern Miss as a 25.5-point favorite before being upset by South Carolina, 31-6, as a 9.5-point favorite.

Trends: Since becoming Georgia’s head coach, Kirby Smart is a notable 58% ATS vs. SEC teams. In eight games against Kentucky, Smart’s teams have gone UNDER the point total seven times. Mark Stoops’ Wildcat teams are just 39% ATS when coming off a straight-up loss.

History: Georgia hasn’t lost to Kentucky straight up in 15 years (2009). During that time, the Bulldogs covered six consecutive meetings ATS (2013-2018) before the Wildcats covered four in a row (2019-2022), including back-to-back in Lexington. Last season, Georgia won, 51-13, as a 14.5-point favorite in Athens.