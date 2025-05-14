Georgia did everything right with Jackson Cantwell and still lost

Kirby Smart did everything right. The Georgia coach, who has won two national championships, had five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell on campus six times. The Nixa, Mo., standout spent tons of time with position coach Stacy Searels. He had the opportunity to feel what Georgia football was all about – all the winning, the competitiveness, the NFL development, the SEC. Following his visit back to Athens over the weekend, a source said they were very confident Georgia was far-and-away the leader. On Tuesday, Cantwell, the No. 1 player in the 2026 class, committed to Miami over Georgia, Oregon and Ohio State. “I don’t know what happened,” the source said.

To say Cantwell’s entire decision centered around NIL would be unfair because the five-star offensive tackle bonded so well with Miami coach Mario Cristobal and position coach Alex Mirabal. Cantwell is a relationships guy, an affable kid who wants to be around people he has a connection with. But to say Cantwell’s decision was not influenced by NIL – reportedly in the $2 million range and some have heard even a touch more – then you’re being naive or willfully ignorant to the state of college football recruiting. A top athlete doesn’t sign with agent Drew Rosenhaus if they’re not looking for some cheddar. Which is perfectly fine, perfectly legal and perfectly within the parameters of today’s recruiting world. It’s just not the way Smart is going to play ball. To put Smart’s sensibilities into perspective on this topic, here was the Georgia coach in March leading into spring practice about what he was looking for from his team. Mind you, this is someone who tasted the elixir of back-to-back national championships in 2021 and 2022 only to see Michigan and Ohio State win the last two. The Dawgs are coming off a three-loss season. “I want to see the fire,” Smart said. “I want to see the passion, the energy. I want to see who wants to be a good football player. Who really cares about this game. Like, they care more about the game than they do their NIL revenue stream. “Like if you really, really, really care about the game and want to be good it doesn’t matter about any kind of money. It matters how I play the game and more and more we’re seeing across college football, the purest, the ones that care about the game the most, play the hardest. “And usually the team that plays the hardest wins. I know everybody thinks it’s just whoever is more talented but there is a whole lot to how hard you play and how much you care about it.”

