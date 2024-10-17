The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'That's why they're undefeated'

in other news
WATCH: Carson Beck and Jalon Walker
Watch postgame interviews with QB Carson Beck and LB Jalon Walker after Georgia's 30-15 win at Texas.
Postgame news and notes for win over Texas
AUSTIN, Texas –Inside tonight's postgame news and notes, Kirby Smart on the squib kick, Daylen Everette and more.
Georgia's defense cuts it loose
Georgia's defense had arguably its best performance of the season in Saturday night's win over Texas.
WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's postgame comments
Watch the video of and read the transcript to Kirby Smart's postgame press conference after Georgia's win at Texas.
Reversed call perplexes Smart
AUSTIN, Texas – Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was not a happy man regarding the reversed personal foul.
in other news
WATCH: Carson Beck and Jalon Walker
Watch postgame interviews with QB Carson Beck and LB Jalon Walker after Georgia's 30-15 win at Texas.
Postgame news and notes for win over Texas
AUSTIN, Texas –Inside tonight's postgame news and notes, Kirby Smart on the squib kick, Daylen Everette and more.
Georgia's defense cuts it loose
Georgia's defense had arguably its best performance of the season in Saturday night's win over Texas.
Here is the Oct. 17 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.
Texas impresses Smart
In preparing for Texas, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said his upcoming opponent is strong across the board in all phases. In fact, the Longhorns remind Smart of some of the recent teams that Georgia has put on the field.
“Well, I think when you look for a team, you look for weaknesses, you look for areas that you can maybe take advantage of,” Smart said. “When you look across the board to the kicking game, the passing game, the run game, the fundamentally sound complimentary football, forced turnovers, don't turn the ball over, the things that you can eliminate from beating yourself, they do a great job at all of that.”
Texas ranks seventh nationally in both scoring and total offense (43.2 points, 495.7 yards). The Longhorns are also fielding one of the best defenses, allowing a nation's best 229.7 total yards per game.
“That’s why they're undefeated, that's why they were in the playoffs last year, and that's why they're ranked number one right now in the country,” Smart said. “It's because they've played very good complementary football on both sides of the ball and in three ways, counting special teams.”
Stackhouse is beating the odds
Injuries typically pile up on the defensive line, with no player immune to going down with one.
Somehow, Nazir Stackhouse has been able to beat the odds and remain healthy throughout his career at Georgia. That was a fact Smart pointed out this week.
“He's been really durable. Of all the players we've ever had, I can't remember if this is his fifth year, right?” Smart said. “I can't remember the guy missing practice. He has tremendous flexibility, which keeps you from getting injured. He has what we call contact balance which means he can strike and not get knocked off when another person hits him on a double team. He can anchor. He's been very durable, and we would be in trouble without him.”
Film Don't Lie
Also on UGASports
UGA has the edge over Texas in former four- and five-star recruits.
Georgia's injury tracker for Saturday's showdown at Texas.
Georgia impresses 2026 in-state linebacker CJ Gamble.
Midweek hype video
The Daily Recap is sponsored by My Perfect Franchise
Are you a displaced corporate executive or want to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help!
Andy is a longtime Rivals board member, diehard college football fan and franchise veteran. He owns multiple franchises and businesses and uses his expertise to help others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process.
Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. It's 100% free, so what do you have to lose?!!
Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net
Contact Andy Luedecke anytime at: andy@myperfectfranchise.net or (404) 973-9901.
- DT
- WR
- OLB
- TE
- OT
- SDE
- PRO
- RB
- OG
- S