The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'That's why they're undefeated'

Here is the Oct. 17 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Texas impresses Smart

In preparing for Texas, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said his upcoming opponent is strong across the board in all phases. In fact, the Longhorns remind Smart of some of the recent teams that Georgia has put on the field.

“Well, I think when you look for a team, you look for weaknesses, you look for areas that you can maybe take advantage of,” Smart said. “When you look across the board to the kicking game, the passing game, the run game, the fundamentally sound complimentary football, forced turnovers, don't turn the ball over, the things that you can eliminate from beating yourself, they do a great job at all of that.”

Texas ranks seventh nationally in both scoring and total offense (43.2 points, 495.7 yards). The Longhorns are also fielding one of the best defenses, allowing a nation's best 229.7 total yards per game.

“That’s why they're undefeated, that's why they were in the playoffs last year, and that's why they're ranked number one right now in the country,” Smart said. “It's because they've played very good complementary football on both sides of the ball and in three ways, counting special teams.”

Stackhouse is beating the odds

Injuries typically pile up on the defensive line, with no player immune to going down with one.

Somehow, Nazir Stackhouse has been able to beat the odds and remain healthy throughout his career at Georgia. That was a fact Smart pointed out this week.

“He's been really durable. Of all the players we've ever had, I can't remember if this is his fifth year, right?” Smart said. “I can't remember the guy missing practice. He has tremendous flexibility, which keeps you from getting injured. He has what we call contact balance which means he can strike and not get knocked off when another person hits him on a double team. He can anchor. He's been very durable, and we would be in trouble without him.”

Film Don't Lie