SEC teams working hard to flip four-star DL Joseph Mbatchou

SEC teams working hard to flip four-star DL Joseph Mbatchou

Georgia is among the programs working hard to flip Florida defensive line commit Joseph Mbatchou.

 • Sam Spiegelman
Georgia-Georgia Tech to meet at Mercedes-Benz in 2025

Georgia-Georgia Tech to meet at Mercedes-Benz in 2025

Georgia’s game against Georgia Tech in 2025 will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

 • Anthony Dasher
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'We haven't played a great game'

The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'We haven't played a great game'

Georgia's offense has yet to play a complete game this season.

 • Jason Butt
What Georgia learned from Alabama

What Georgia learned from Alabama

Having already played in a crazy road environment during their trip to Tuscaloosa, Georgia knows what to expect in Texas

 • Anthony Dasher
Transfer Tyrin Lawrence has expectations for Bulldogs

Transfer Tyrin Lawrence has expectations for Bulldogs

Vanderbilt transfer Tyrin Lawrence had a close point of reference when he started the process of choosing a new school.

 • Anthony Dasher

• Sam Spiegelman
Published Oct 16, 2024
Bulldogs impress 2026 in-state linebacker CJ Gamble
Default Avatar
Lance McCurley  •  UGASports
Staff Writer
Twitter
@Lance_M95
