SEC teams working hard to flip four-star DL Joseph Mbatchou
Georgia is among the programs working hard to flip Florida defensive line commit Joseph Mbatchou.
• Sam Spiegelman
Georgia-Georgia Tech to meet at Mercedes-Benz in 2025
Georgia’s game against Georgia Tech in 2025 will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
• Anthony Dasher
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'We haven't played a great game'
Georgia's offense has yet to play a complete game this season.
• Jason Butt
What Georgia learned from Alabama
Having already played in a crazy road environment during their trip to Tuscaloosa, Georgia knows what to expect in Texas
• Anthony Dasher
Transfer Tyrin Lawrence has expectations for Bulldogs
Vanderbilt transfer Tyrin Lawrence had a close point of reference when he started the process of choosing a new school.
• Anthony Dasher
Bulldogs impress 2026 in-state linebacker CJ Gamble
Georgia
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- WR
- OLB
- TE
- OT
- SDE
- PRO
- RB
- OG
- S
- SDE