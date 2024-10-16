Georgia News and Notes for Wednesday

There’s a lot on the line for Georgia Saturday night at Texas (7:30 p.m., ABC).

With a loss to Alabama, another defeat to the Longhorns would potentially put the Bulldogs in a position of needing to win the rest of its games in hopes of qualifying for the 12-team playoff at season’s end.

However, head coach Kirby Smart isn’t worrying about that.

“No. That's for you guys to talk about and speculate about, not for us,” Smart said. “I look at it every year and observe our team based on the criteria of, ‘Did we get the most out of them? Did we maximize the potential of that team?’ We know what we see every day on the practice field. We know what we have relative to who we're playing. We know all those things. I don't get caught up in, well, if this happens or that happens or they're playing - everybody's going to start saying that.”

However, make no mistake.

If Georgia can pull off the victory, it will propel the Bulldogs right back to the top of the playoff conversation, although the rest of the schedule does not figure to be a cakewalk.

“You're playing the long game. The long game is, ‘Who can be the best team at the end of the year?’ You're trying to be one of the best 12 teams, and how that aligns with this game, it's not real,” Smart said. “We've got to worry about how we play in this game. We've got to worry about what we've got to do to play well in this game - not any narrative that's out there or what people are talking about in the playoffs. That's a way down the road. We've got to get better at what we've got to do.”