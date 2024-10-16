Rankings Spotlight: UGA has edge over Texas in former five- and four-stars

Austin, Texas, will be the epicenter of the college football world this weekend as the Longhorns host Georgia in a massive SEC matchup (Texas -3.5 via BetMGM). Texas, in its first season of SEC play, is undefeated and ranked No. 1 in the country but Georgia comes to town with the more talented roster.

Texas has yet to face a team with as much talent on both sides of the ball as Georgia. Take a look at how each roster stacks up.