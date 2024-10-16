Rankings Spotlight: UGA has edge over Texas in former five- and four-stars

in other news
Austin, Texas, will be the epicenter of the college football world this weekend as the Longhorns host Georgia in a massive SEC matchup (Texas -3.5 via BetMGM). Texas, in its first season of SEC play, is undefeated and ranked No. 1 in the country but Georgia comes to town with the more talented roster.
Texas has yet to face a team with as much talent on both sides of the ball as Georgia. Take a look at how each roster stacks up.
FIVE-STARS
Georgia: 10
Texas: 8
Georgia has the edge over Texas when it comes to the sheer number of five-stars but the two teams are even when it comes to top-10 prospects. Ellis Robinson, Mykel Williams and Samuel M’Pemba were all top-10 prospects when they signed with Georgia but Texas boasts two No. 1 overall prospects in Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning along with Colin Simmons, who was No. 10 in the 2024 Rivals250.
Tate Ratledge is the only Georgia five-star on the offensive side of the ball. KJ Bolden, Damon Wilson, Julian Humphrey, Justin Williams, Jordan Hall and Joseph Jonah-Ajonye are the other Georgia five-stars.
Devon Campbell, Johntay Cook and Brandon Baker along with Anthony Hill Jr. and Xavier Filsaime round out the five-stars on the Texas roster.
FOUR-STARS
Georgia: 54
Texas: 47
With more than 100 four-star prospects between the Georgia and Texas rosters, this will be one of the most talented matchups of the season.
Georgia’s most impactful four-star prospects on offense are Carson Beck, Trevor Etienne, Micah Morris, Dominic Lovett and Arian Smith. Defensively, Georgia will rely on Christen Miller, Malaki Starks, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Nazir Stackhouse, Jalon Walker, Raylen Wilson, C.J. Allen, Daylen Everette and many other four-star prospects.
The Texas defense has been a formidable unit this season. Vernon Broughton, Alfred Collins, Ethan Burke, Malik Muhammad, Andrew Mukuba, Jaylon Guilbeau, Liona Lefau and David Gbenda are just some of the four-stars the Longhorns will field on Saturday. The explosive Texas offense features four-stars Isaiah Bond, Kelvin Banks, Matthew Golden, Deandre Moore Jr., Hayden Conner, Gunnar Helm, Cameron Williams and many others.