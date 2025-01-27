Former Bulldogs ready to shine at Senior Bowl

Former Bulldogs Ladd McConkey and Javon Bullard are two recent examples of how participating in the Senior Bowl can benefit one’s career.

Georgia’s six representatives—Tate Ratledge, Dan Jackson, Trevor Etienne, Arian Smith, Smael Mondon, and Tyrian Ingram-Dawkins—undoubtedly hope for similar success.

Bulldog center Jared Wilson was also selected for the event, which concludes with Saturday’s Senior Bowl (2:30 p.m., NFL Network), but according to reports will not be taking part.

The success McConkey and Bullard enjoyed during their rookie years in the NFL should give the newcomers ample motivation to succeed.

Although both players enjoyed solid careers for Georgia, they entered last year’s Senior Bowl Week in Mobile with questions.

For McConkey, it was whether or not he could shake off the injuries that plagued his senior year while also proving that despite his smallish stature, he had what it takes to succeed in the NFL.

Bullard, who was also undersized, had to show scouts and NFL personnel that he had the toughness and skill to make it big.

Thanks to the Senior Bowl, both made quite the impression.

Teammates voted McConkey and Bullard as the best wide receiver and safety, respectively, at last year’s Senior Bowl.

A few months later, the Los Angeles Chargers traded up to take McConkey with the 34th overall pick in the NFL Draft. Bullarsd was taken with the 58th overall pick by Green Bay.

McConkey enjoyed one of the best years for a rookie receiver in NFL history, catching 82 passes for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns. Bullard, meanwhile, made 90 tackles for the Packers.

McConkey's opportunity to excel during 1-on-1 drills helped open their eyes.

“It kind of lets you show your personality, how you run routes a little bit. The bigger guys, you get to see them run the go-routes, go up and get it, where the intermediate guys like me have to show their speed, change of direction, stuff like that,” McConkey said of the 1-on-1 sessions. “It's just another chance to show you can run routes. It shows that you understand leverage, speed, and quickness."

Etienne will be one of six running backs representing the American squad.

The Florida transfer, who battled through injuries his one season with the Bulldogs, will look to prove he’s healthy after rushing for 609 yards and team-leading nine touchdowns.

Other Bulldogs also have areas to prove.

Smith will need to show the scouts that he’s able to consistently catch the ball after being plagued by drops during his final season with the Bulldogs.

Mondon, meanwhile, is out to show his versatility as a linebacker, with Ingram-Dawkins anxious to prove what he’s all about after being hampered by injuries throughout his career.

A strong showing can move Ratledge up the ladder, and he could be asked to display his skills at center after cross-training there for Georgia.

It’s also a huge opportunity for Jackson, the former walk-on who leaves Georgia as a two-year starter in the secondary.

In Mobile, he’ll attempt to show there’s a lot more football left in his future.