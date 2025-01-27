Three Bulldogs undergo surgery

Offensive tackle Monroe Freeling underwent shoulder surgery, UGASports confirmed Monday morning.

A full recovery is expected, but the rising junior will be limited in spring practice.

Freeling played in all 14 games for the Bulldogs and started Georgia’s last five contests in place of the injured Earnest Greene III.

He’s not the only Bulldog to undergo surgery, which is standard for many players after the season.

Defensive end/outside linebacker Gabe Harris also recently underwent surgery. He recently posted a picture on Instagram showing his left arm in a sling.

Harris played in all 14 games for Georgia last fall, including a start against Tennessee Tech.

UGASports has also confirmed that freshman tight end Colton Heinrich underwent an unspecified surgery.

Heinrich played in just four games as a true freshman and will be a redshirt freshman in 20205.