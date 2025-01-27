Georgia baseball racking up impressive preseason rankings

With Opening Day now less than three weeks away, expectations remain high for Georgia’s baseball team.

On Monday, Baseball America released its annual preseason poll, ranking the Bulldogs No. 11 in what will be another season of stacked competition in the always-tough SEC.

Georgia (43-17) – which fell one game shy of a trip to Omaha last year – is the sixth-highest-ranked SEC team.

Texas A&M, LSU, defending national champion Tennessee, and Arkansas ranked 1-4. Florida is next at No. 7, followed by Georgia at No. 11. In total, 10 SEC schools make up the Baseball America Top 25, along with Texas (No. 14), Vanderbilt (No. 15), Mississippi State (No. 18) and Kentucky (No. 20).