Georgia adds commitment from five-star specialist Connor Ferguson

Georgia added a commitment from class of 2025 kicker Connor Ferguson on Monday.

Ferguson played football at Benedictine Military School in Savannah. He was among the nation's top specialists in the 2025 class, ranking No. 7 by Kohl's Kicking. Ferguson, a 5-foot-10 specialist, was also the top kicker in Georgia for this past recruiting cycle.

As a senior at Benedictine, Ferguson was nearly perfect on PATs, nailing 45 of 46 attempts. He was also successful in 13 of 16 field goal attempts, with a long of 52 yards. Ferguson punted for the Cadets for the past four years, averaging nearly 40 yards a punt in 2024.

Ferguson was recently named the Kohl's Kicking National Player of the Week. He was 3-of-3 on field goal attempts and 5-of-5 on extra points, with seven touchbacks and an average of 46 yards per punt in Benedectine's 44-22 win over New Hampstead on Oct. 31, 2024.

Ferguson had previously committed to UNC Charlotte but backed off his pledge a few days ago.

Ferguson also had offers from Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Murray State, the University of West Georgia, Valdosta State, and Western Kentucky.

Ferguson will be an asset on kickoffs at Georgia, an area where the Bulldogs need assistance.