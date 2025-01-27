Preview: South Carolina at Georgia

As Georgia looks to snap a four-game losing streak on Tuesday night against South Carolina (7 p.m., SEC Network), it’s no big secret what the Bulldogs need to do.

“We've got to focus on not throwing the ball to the other team. Our turnovers have got to go down. Our defensive rebounding has got to get better,” head coach Mike White said Monday afternoon. “So, we’ve shored some things up, morphed some things offensively in the last couple of days to try to be our best version, in time, offensively. We did some good things, hopefully, it carries over tomorrow.”

It hasn’t been pretty.

Georgia’s assist-to-turnover ratio ranks dead last in the SEC at 0.95.

“We’ve gone back to the basics, trial and error, personnel … everything,” White said. “What you watch on film, individual meetings. I mean, we’re trying everything. We’re more skilled than our assist/turnover ratio indicates, but it starts with us.”

So, what exactly have White and his staff been attempting to do?

“It's just what we're running, our spacing, our tempo, our decision-making. Just try to put your guys in difficult situations in practices and we did it again today,” White said. “We actually, handled some stuff a little bit better today. So, hopefully, that carries over. It doesn't always, but it gives you a better chance, at least the way we look at stuff. Hopefully, we have a sharp shoot-around tomorrow because that's next on the agenda.”

Tuesday night’s game against South Carolina is huge for several reasons.

Despite the fact that three of the team’s last four losses were against Top 7 teams, the Bulldogs (14-7, 2-5) can ill-afford to waste many more opportunities, especially at home, where Georgia is 11-1.

"It's a long season. We're going to have good weeks and bad weeks. We're going to have losing streaks and winning streaks,” junior RJ Godfrey said. “I think the biggest thing was to keep going, keep your head up, and be consistent every single day. I think we started off 1-3 last year (ACC play at Clemson), and I don't think we even finished top five in the conference, I don't think. But our Elite 8 was something that everyone remembers, and hopefully, we can do the same thing here."

But White’s not concerned with anything past Tuesday’s game against the Gamecocks, who, despite the fact they’re looking for their first conference win, are perhaps a better team than one might believe.

Of South Carolina’s setbacks, one was a one-point loss to Auburn, a two-point decision to Florida, and an overtime defeat to Mississippi State.

“We’re not talking about the big picture at all. I try to be honest when I'm asking questions. I might have gotten a little long-winded there the other day, especially in a tough loss. It was a little bit of an outlier for us, a lot of an outlier. That really wasn't us, per se,” White said. “That said, give Florida a lot of credit. They played really, really well, and they're really good. But just a reminder to you guys and our guys. It's not like we're out of character, and just not playing well against an average team. That's not the case. Our losses are to quad ones. That's what it is. That said, in terms of where we stand with postseason stuff, that's too much stuff to worry about.”

Still, White knows what his team is capable of – if it can just cut down the mistakes.

“Our guys know that we're capable of beating any team in our league if we play really well, and any team in this league is capable of beating us in 2025,” White said. “It's just what it is. It's a phenomenal league, and South Carolina is very, very good. Yeah, they're very familiar with the scores, the opportunities that they've had, and our guys understand that these guys can easily 4-3, 3-4 (in the SEC), what have you.”