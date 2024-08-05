Here is the Aug. 5 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Williams' edge rush production

It wasn't until the Orange Bowl against Florida State that Georgia lined up Mykel Williams as a true edge rusher. The decision didn't disappoint as Williams totaled six quarterback rushes and a sack.

Brent Rollins broke down Williams' 2023 season, which saw him play most of it as a defensive end before the late-year transition to edge rusher. In 2024, Williams will likely have the opportunity to prove his worth as a pass-rush specialist.

"How many 'true edge defender' snaps does Williams get?" Rollins wrote. "Prior to last season, I made two predictions regarding Williams. One being he would approach Travon Walker-level snaps per game (around 40) and, two, he would be the first Bulldog defender in the Kirby Smart era to reach 40 total quarterback pressures. Neither materialized, but expecting him to get much closer to those numbers this fall."

Smith's final opportunity

After losing Ladd McConkey and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Arian Smith decided it was in his best interest to stay at Georgia for his fifth football season. Smith believes he can fill a leadership void as well as give the Bulldogs yet another speedy weapon on the perimeter.

“I just felt like I had to step into that category to be that person for the team because we have a lot of young guys,” Smith said. “Losing Marcus and losing Ladd, I was the last one of that class. I’ve been here for a while now. I know the ins and outs of the program, I know what to do, what the standard is, and how to win.”

Through the offseason, Smart said Smith has stepped up in a big way.

“I'm excited of the leadership he showed in that room spring through the summer, and even now he's much more confident in himself,” Smart said. “I think he feels like he and Dillon Bell and (Dominic Lovett) are the leaders in that room, and I'm excited to see what he can do with it."

