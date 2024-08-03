Isaiah Gibson reveals exact moment when he wanted to be a Bulldog
Rivals250 defensive end Isaiah Gibson met with Kirby Smart during a visit over the summer with a decision to make.Gibson had recently backed off his commitment to USC and visited Georgia for the se...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news