As Arian Smith enters his fifth year as a Georgia Bulldog, some fans are still waiting for him to reach his potential.

Injuries limited the former track star to just eight games in his first two years. Last season marked the first time he made it through the season unscathed.

Still, Smith caught only eight passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns, leaving some to wonder if the breakout predicted would ever take place.

To those people, head coach Kirby Smart had the following to say.

“Well, I think Arian has reached his potential. I mean, he's a guy that every time we've needed him to make big plays, he's made a bunch of big plays,” Smart said. “I don't think a lot of the health, he can't control that. There are some things you can control, and some things you can't. Most of the injuries he's had have occurred by circumstance or collisions, so I'm very pleased with where he is.”

Smith’s speed has always been his calling card.

In high school, he won the Florida 200-meter championship and finished second in the 100-meter.

Georgia fans remember his 76-yard touchdown catch against Ohio State in the 2022 semifinals at the Chick-fil-A Bowl. Last year’s 51-yard catch of a pass from Carson Beck also showcased his trademark speed.

He’s not the only one.

“I know a lot of them (in the wide receiver room) can run with me now,” Smith said. “We’ve got a lot of athletes in there. Ant (Anthony Evans III) … Dom (Dominic Lovett) … they’re fast. They run with me; they keep me on my toes.”

Likewise, Smith hopes to keep his fellow receivers on theirs, which is one of the reasons he decided to come back to college for one final year.

“I just felt like I had to step into that category to be that person for the team because we have a lot of young guys,” Smith said. “Losing Marcus (Rosemy-Jacksaint) and losing Ladd (McConkey), I was the last one of that class. I’ve been here for a while now. I know the ins and outs of the program, I know what to do, what the standard is, and how to win.”

Plus, playing football for the Bulldogs is a blast for Smith.

“It’s Year 5 but I’m excited regardless of what year it is,” Smith said. “I love this sport. I’d do it 100 times if I could.”

Smart’s glad that he did.

“I'm excited of the leadership he showed in that room spring through the summer, and even now he's much more confident in himself,” Smart said. “I think he feels like he and Dillon Bell and (Lovett) are the leaders in that room, and I'm excited to see what he can do with it."