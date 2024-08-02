Coach's Corner: UGA getting a 'generational talent' in Juan Gaston Jr.
You don't see many prospects like Juan Gaston Jr. come along.
The 2025 Rivals250 offensive tackle has anchored Westlake's offensive line during his high school career. At 6-foot-8 and currently north of 350 pounds, Gaston has rare size even among the SEC's behemoths.
So, what is Georgia getting in its newest offensive line commit? Gaston's high school coach, Morris Mitchell, sums it up succinctly.
"They're going to be getting a generational talent," Mitchell said.
