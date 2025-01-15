The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: More decisions from key players

Here is the Jan. 15 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.
Two more decisions
On Tuesday, two key players from the 2024 roster decided whether they would return for another season or not.
Tight end Oscar Delp announced he will return for another season. Delp started all 14 games this past season, catching 24 passes for 243 yard and four touchdowns. Delp's best game of the season came against Tennessee, when he caught four passes for 56 yards and two touchdowns.
Running back Trevor Etienne announced he is heading to the NFL. Missing four games this season due to either suspension or injuries, Etienne totaled 122 carries for 609 yards and nine touchdowns.
Tuggle's turn is coming
Receiver Nitro Tuggle may have an opening to see more playing time this fall. Dominic Lovett and Arian Smith are gone, leaving a lot of snaps up for grabs. Tuggle, who briefly entered the transfer portal before deciding to come back to Georgia, said he's ready for the opportunity.
“I feel like I definitely made some progress in practice,” Tuggle said. “Whether it was going against scouts or just going against our ones on defense. I just take advantage of that and all the reps I get so I can get better and be ready for my time.”
Receivers coach James Coley noted that Tuggle had to deal with not seeing the field too much as a freshman, but that ultimately he did a good job biding his time.
“It can be frustrating when you've had a lot of success and you come into an environment where it's highly competitive,” Coley said. “But he's done a good job fighting through those frustrations and he's done a really good job with, you know, refocusing with a lot of help from everybody else, too.”
UGASports Live
Also on UGASports
Georgia is an instant contender after offering quarterback Trae Taylor.
Top Dawgs in the NFL: Playoff edition.
It's a homecoming for Blue Cain as Georgia's basketball team travels to Tennessee.
Honor for KJ Bolden
The Daily Recap is sponsored by My Perfect Franchise
Are you a displaced corporate executive or want to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help!
Andy is a longtime Rivals board member, diehard college football fan and franchise veteran. He owns multiple franchises and businesses and uses his expertise to help others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process.
Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. It's 100% free, so what do you have to lose?!!
Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net
Contact Andy Luedecke anytime at: andy@myperfectfranchise.net or (404) 973-9901.