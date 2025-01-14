Top Dawgs in the NFL (Playoffs)

Concluding the second year of this series, UGASports highlights the top NFL performances by former Georgia players for the week. Notably, the 28 former Georgia players featured on NFL playoff rosters, most of whom played over the league’s Wild Card Weekend (January 11-January 13), are the second-most among colleges, trailing only Alabama. We reveal the top performances from last weekend below—and there are a bunch of them—and detail what former Georgia players will be on display in the four divisional playoff games this weekend.

Kamari Lassiter

In his playoff debut, Lassiter was part of a fine defensive effort in Houston’s 32-12 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday. The starting rookie cornerback tallied two tackles, including one for loss, made a critical second-quarter interception with the Chargers having the lead and threatening to score, and forced an additional incompletion. In the upset victory, he had a staggering 90.5 coverage grade according to PFF. The interception was Lassiter’s fourth this season in 15 games following a standout Georgia career whereby he picked off just one pass in 44 games.

Nolan Smith

Smith was one of Philadelphia’s main contributors on defense in the Eagles’ 22-10 win over Green Bay on Sunday. His performance, which received praise from head coach Nick Sirianni following the game, included seven tackles—second-most on the team—and two sacks—the only sacks registered by Philadelphia. He also recorded a tackle on special teams. In the 11 games he started this season, Smith has totaled seven sacks. Also against Green Bay, Georgia-turned-Eagles teammate Nakobe Dean made six tackles, including two for loss.

Matthew Stafford

Playing in Glendale, Arizona, because of the wildfires in Southern California, the displaced Los Angeles Rams were led last night by Stafford in a 27-9 playoff win over the Minnesota Vikings. The 16-year veteran completed 19 of 27 passes for 209 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions for a passer rating of 117.7. In four seasons with the Rams, Stafford is now 5-1 in the playoffs, passing for at least two touchdowns in all six games.

James Cook

Further proving he was perhaps the biggest snub of the Pro Bowl, Cook was stellar in Buffalo’s 31-7 wild-card playoff rout of the Denver Broncos. He rushed for 120 yards on 23 carries, including a five-yard touchdown early in the second quarter and a long of 19. Yet, Cook’s most impressive run might have been a 16-yarder up the middle late in the opening quarter whereby the third-year running back was not to be denied. The 100-yard rushing outing was Cook’s fifth in his last 11 games.

The TOP DAWG: Ladd McConkey

Although resulting in Los Angeles’ 32-12 season-ending upset loss, McConkey’s offensive outburst against Houston earns him the Top Dawg recognition of the week. The rookie wideout made nine catches for 197 yards, including an 86-yard scoring reception early in the fourth quarter. Excluding McConkey’s 197 yards—an NFL record for most receiving yards by a rookie in a postseason game—the rest of the Chargers combined to total just 64 yards of offense. During the PFF era, McConkey’s 91.0 receiving grade from Saturday ranks second among rookies in the postseason.

Other notable performances during wild-card weekend include from linebacker Roquan Smith, who totaled five tackles in Baltimore’s 28-14 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday night. Smith, who earlier became the youngest player in NFL history to total 1,000 career tackles, was recently selected by his peers to the NFLPA Players’ All-Pro Team for this season, along with other former Georgia players Brock Bowers of Las Vegas and Jalen Carter of Philadelphia. In Pittsburgh’s loss to Baltimore, George Pickens had his best receiving performance in five weeks, catching five passes for 87 yards—both game-highs. Included was a 36-yard touchdown catch where, simply, George Pickens was George Pickens.

Finally, with the addition of safety Lewis Cine to Philadelphia’s playoff roster, there were a combined 11 former Georgia players on the active rosters of the Eagles-Packers game on Sunday: seven for Philadelphia and five for Green Bay. Remarkably, of the 11 combined players, all but one (Green Bay tight end John FitzPatrick) were defensive players.

Divisional Playoff Games