Trevor Etienne headed to the NFL

He made his decision public on Instagram.

Georgia’s backfield will not return intact after Trevor Etienne announced Tuesday night he is headed to the NFL.

Etienne missed four games, first due to a suspension that forced him to miss the opener against Clemson, and then due to a rib injury suffered against Florida.

When healthy, Etienne posted decent numbers for the Bulldogs.

With 122 carries, Etienne rushed for 609 yards and led the team in touchdowns with nine.

He also caught 32 passes for 132 yards.

Sophomore Nate Frazier stands to be Georgia's lead running back for 2025 after rushing 133 times for 671 yards and eight touchdowns.

Other tailbacks Georgia could rely on next season include Chauncey Bowens, Dwight Phillips Jr., Cash Jones, Branson Robinson, and Roderick Robinson.

The Bulldogs also signed Bo Walker, a true freshman, but could add another back through the transfer portal.

Fortunately, other draft-eligible players are returning.

They include receiver Dillon Bell who announced he will return for his senior year.

Others are joining the program, including former Texas A&M wideout Noah Thomas and former USC speedster Zachariah Branch.