Homecoming for Blue Cain

Georgia sophomore Blue Cain was born and raised in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Wednesday night at Food City Center, he’ll be back in a building he’s pretty familiar with as No. 23 Georgia takes on No. 6 Tennessee.

“I wouldn’t say I really grew up a Vols fan, but I’ve obviously been to a couple of games,” Cain said. “I mean, it will be exciting just to be in front of my family and friends. I’m looking forward to it.”

The Bulldog sophomore made a name for himself during his high school playing days. Cain was named All-State by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association in 2021 and 2022 while playing at Knoxville Catholic. He played there for three seasons before finishing his prep career at IMG Academy.

In 86 outings with the Fighting Irish, Cain scored 1,213 points, grabbed 400 rebounds, dished out 253 assists, and collected 191 steals. Cain helped Knoxville Catholic compile a 74-12 record over three seasons, including winning the 2020 Tennessee Division II-AA state title.

However, despite his impressive numbers, the Tennessee Volunteers never showed much interest, leaving Cain to ultimately commit to Georgia Tech before settling on the Bulldogs.

“Not particularly,” said Cain, who has started all 16 Georgia games as a part of a five-guard rotation for the Bulldogs that continues to improve.

“We’ve got a very, very talented group deep group versatile group of guards We’re probably A little bit unique in that they're some diversity there, but there's probably more similarity,” head coach Mike White said. “Amongst the group of five, we're playing them more so than any group that I've coached. We've got a bunch of 6-4, 6-5 guys that can make a shot that can drive it. We've got some weaknesses, too. We’ve got to work on our turnover margin and work on our decisions, our execution, a lot of stuff. We play well together, but we've got a ways to go.”

Cain hopes to show the Vols what they missed out on.

“I think we're one of the deeper guard rooms in the country,” Cain said. “We have five dudes who can really get after it, can really affect the guy. I think we have five dudes who can take over the game. So, I mean, it's a great feeling to have out there.”