Oscar Delp back for another year

Delp made the announcement on Instagram on Wednesday afternoon.

Tight end Oscar Delp is coming back for his senior year.

This qualifies as good news for the Bulldogs, who only lose Ben Yurosek out of its tight end room from last season.

The Bulldogs will undoubtedly lean on his experience.

Delp started all 14 games for Georgia last fall, catching 21 passes for 243 yards and four touchdowns.

In his career, Delp has 50 catches for 593 yards and four scores.

Georgia’s tight end room could be one of the deepest in the SEC.

Along with Delp, Georgia also returns Lawson Luckie (24-348-3), along with Jaden Reddell, Colton Heinrich and welcome true freshmen Ethan Barbour, and Elyiss Williams, who could play some wide receiver.