The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Kirby Smart pleased with secondary

How Georgia is handling the absence of Smael Mondon
Georgia's inside linebacker room is evolving with veteran Smael Mondon sidelined with an injury.
Teams to watch for five-star Jackson Cantwell
Rivals analyst Greg Smith breaks down the recruitment of No. 1 prospect Jackson Cantwell.
WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's Monday presser
WATCH the video and READ the transcript to Kirby Smart's Monday press conference leading up to Miss. State.
Kirby Smart doubles down on fan comments
Head coach Kirby Smart doubled down his crowd noise comments following Saturday's win over Auburn.
Key points from Dylan Fairchild's press conference
UGASports has the key points from Dylan Fairchild's press conference on Monday.
Here is the Oct. 8 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.
Progress in the secondary
Following Georgia's win over Auburn, head coach Kirby Smart spoke highly of how his secondary fared. The Bulldogs allowed only 200 passing yards and limited quarterback Payton Thorne to complete only 59 percent of his throws.
“I thought we mixed it up well, played some back-shoulder balls, got some balls down, had some 50-50 balls we got (pass interference penalties) on," Smart said. "We didn't come out of breaks in some spots very well, but we changed up coverages. We pitched to them. We were able to pressure them with our front. If you're going to make people one-dimensional, then they're going to throw it on you, and we didn't exactly make them one-dimensional from running it, so they had either-or downs a lot of times, and we got in some second and longs and lost some of them.
"But I was pleased with the secondary because I think that Auburn's a good team. I think Payton Thorne is a good quarterback. I think they have good skill players.”
Early-morning arrest
Early Tuesday, Georgia receiver Colbie Young was arrested on misdemeanor charges of battery and assault on an unborn child. Bond was set at $2,500. No additional details are available at this time, but a police report will surely follow at some point Tuesday.
"This is a pending legal matter. We will have no further comment at this time," UGA Executive Athletic Director for Communication Strategies Steven Drummond said in a text to UGASports.com.
Rumors vs. Facts
Highlights
