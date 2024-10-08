The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Kirby Smart pleased with secondary

Here is the Oct. 8 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Progress in the secondary

Following Georgia's win over Auburn, head coach Kirby Smart spoke highly of how his secondary fared. The Bulldogs allowed only 200 passing yards and limited quarterback Payton Thorne to complete only 59 percent of his throws.

“I thought we mixed it up well, played some back-shoulder balls, got some balls down, had some 50-50 balls we got (pass interference penalties) on," Smart said. "We didn't come out of breaks in some spots very well, but we changed up coverages. We pitched to them. We were able to pressure them with our front. If you're going to make people one-dimensional, then they're going to throw it on you, and we didn't exactly make them one-dimensional from running it, so they had either-or downs a lot of times, and we got in some second and longs and lost some of them.

"But I was pleased with the secondary because I think that Auburn's a good team. I think Payton Thorne is a good quarterback. I think they have good skill players.”

Early-morning arrest

Early Tuesday, Georgia receiver Colbie Young was arrested on misdemeanor charges of battery and assault on an unborn child. Bond was set at $2,500. No additional details are available at this time, but a police report will surely follow at some point Tuesday.

"This is a pending legal matter. We will have no further comment at this time," UGA Executive Athletic Director for Communication Strategies Steven Drummond said in a text to UGASports.com.

