How Georgia is handling the absence of Smael Mondon

Georgia's inside linebacker group is already evolving in the 2024 season.

Senior leader Smael Mondon has gone down with an injury, one that looks like could keep him out for a couple of games. Smart said Monday "We hope to get him back soon", but didn't elaborate on what the injury is or the severity of it.

Others have stepped into bigger roles as a result, including freshman Chris Cole.

The true freshman received his first extensive action in the win over Auburn, playing eight snaps with the first-team defense.

"He is a sponge," Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said after that game. "He has gotten so much better since he arrived, and he has a high upside. He's extremely long, he's extremely fast, but he's a freshman, so you have to temper your expectations with a freshman because they haven't done it before. But he has proven to be a good special teams player and he continues to get better."

Smart elaborated on what he likes most about Cole on Monday.

"He has tremendous pride in performance, and we rank that as one of the number one qualities," Smart said. "A lot of people rank size, speed, height, weight, stars. He is self-aware and has great pride in performance, and that is a number one trait of a winner, of a good athlete, of guys that play as freshmen. He has size. He can run, but he's really intelligent. He's very conscientious. We've been very impressed with him, the way he's grown up and gotten better."

Senior outside linebacker Chaz Chambliss has been impressed as well.

"Just his speed, first off. He has incredible speed," Chambliss said. "He learns really fast. He's always taking notes. He listens more than he talks, which is a big thing I like out of freshmen. And, you know, he's like a sponge. He listens to everything. He knows all the checks. Just with experience, he'll get better.”

Cole isn't the only one with more on his plate.

Mondon's injury leads to even more reps for sophomores CJ Allen and Raylen Wilson. Smart has stated often that both players, while still in just their second year in college, have played a lot of football for their age.

Jalon Walker, a hybrid player in Georgia's defense, also played more at inside linebacker against Auburn. Smart said that is something the staff anticipated doing anyway coming into the season.

The room will continue to adjust into its different roles with Mississippi State coming up this weekend before a huge road matchup with Texas on October 19.