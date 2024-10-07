Georgia News and Notes for Monday

Kirby Smart wanted to make one thing clear.

When he’s talking about his offense and the need to start “cutting it loose,” he doesn't mean quarterback Carson Beck.

“I don't reference Carson in that. Carson's – I mean, you start for a year in the SEC and play in the games he's played in. .... I never directly said him and don't think that he's played that way,” Smart said during Monday’s press conference to preview Saturday’s game with Mississippi State (4:15, SEC Network). “I think Carson is in a good head space. He's continued to get better. It has nothing to do with him. Probably some other positions that we have younger players at. Sometimes they play with a lot of anxiety.”

The results are showing.

Georgia’s penchant for slow starts has been well-documented, but the Bulldogs’ offensive issues go deeper than that.

The Bulldogs enter Saturday’s game ninth in the SEC in scoring offense (32 points per game) and 10th in total offense (421.4 yards) through five games into the season.

“I wouldn't say we've hit our full stride. I mean, hopefully, you know, the goal is to hit. You want to hit your stride like midway through the year,” offensive guard Dylan Fairchild said.

Smart knows what he wants to see.

“Play with no anxiety. Play with no fear of what might happen. Execute at a high level. You know, not be – don't be entrapped by the weather. Play above all that. Cut it loose,” he said. “You earn the right to do that by what you do during the week. I thought we earned the right to do that in the game. And at times we did. At times we didn't.”

Georgia was able to improve against Auburn on converting on third downs. For the first time this year, the Bulldogs converted over 50 percent (7 of 13). Fairchild feels that’s a sign.

“Yeah, I mean, I think it's a combination of a few things,” he said. “I mean, obviously, we prepared really hard, we prepared really well for third down. And kind of like the last question, you kind of want to hit your stride right now. You know, you kind of want to get the ball rolling fast around this time of year, and I think, you know, we're starting to do so.”