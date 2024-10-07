Teams to watch for five-star Jackson Cantwell

National recruiting analyst Greg Smith is fresh off a trip to see Jackson Cantwell and gives the latest on his recruitment. Are there teams separating from the pack for the No. 1 player in the 2026 class?
UGASports has the key points from Kirby Smart's press conference on October 7.
Top Dawgs in the NFL for Week 5 include a first-time scorer, a trio of sacks, and a ton of notables…
Georgia's issues can be defined as "clunky" thus far.
UGASports has the latest Georgia recruiting intel in this edition of the War Room.
Trent Smallwood takes a closer look at the Snap Count from the Auburn game.
