Colbie Young arrested

Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young was arrested early Tuesday morning by Athens Clarke County police on misdemeanor charges of battery and assault on an unborn child.

A bond of $2,500 has been set on the battery charge, but as of 8 a.m., the Miami transfer remains in the Athens-Clarke County jail.

In a text to UGASports, UGA Executive Athletic Director for Communication Strategies Steven Drummond said, "This is a pending legal matter. We will have no further comment at this time."

Young is Georgia’s fifth-leading receiver with 11 catches for 149 yards and two touchdowns.

