The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'He loves how I play football'

Here is the June 10 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Offensive line commitment

North Gwinnett offensive lineman Zachary Lewis announced his commitment to Georgia on Monday, giving the Bulldogs another big man up front for the class of 2026.

Lewis credited his relationship with offensive line coach Stacy Searels as playing a role in the decision.

"Coach Searels and I had a one-on-one meeting, and he was talking about how he sees me (at Georgia). He loves how I play football," Lewis said. "He was really personable the entire weekend. And any question I asked him was immediately answered. And for any questions he asked me, I tried my best to answer them immediately. He's also super transparent."

It also helps that the local product grew up a big Georgia fan. For Lewis, this is a dream come true.

"I grew up a fan of the Dawgs," Lewis said. "My mom, my whole family, and I are diehard Georgia fans. I grew up watching the games every Saturday. I would sit there and record the games and then watch them again the next day. I've always wanted to be a Dawg."

Closing the gap

Georgia made a strong impression with safety Chace Calicut during recent official visit.

"The development and coaching at Georgia is unmatched," Calicut said. "It's a proven fact -- they have the most draft picks and the most first-rounders. The way they play, the way they work hard ... Coach Kirby Smart wants good, hard, aggressive football players -- and that's what I am."

Calicut said Georgia and Texas are among the top teams he's considering. He plans to announce his commitment at the end of the month.

"Coach Kirby knows," Calicut said. "He does a lot of good things with the defense. He's a defensive coach who knows how to coach defensive backs, to make sure what they're doing is right and knows what the scheme looks like."

Also on UGASports

Josh Brooks gave his first comments on the NCAA vs. House settlement.

What to expect from receiver Noah Thomas in 2025.

Georgia baseball secured another transfer in former East Carolina pitcher Brad Pruett.



Chris Conley announced his retirement