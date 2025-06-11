Georgia lands commitment from five-star punter Wade Register

Register's pledge to become the 15th member of Georgia's 2026 recruiting class came just 20 hours after he earned an offer from the Bulldogs.

Georgia landed its third commitment in the last three days as it added a punter to its 2026 recruiting class. Wade Register , a five-star punter according to Kohl's Kicking , announced his commitment to the Bulldogs.

The Trinity Christian School product announced his offer on X, where he said he earned it after working out in front of the Georgia staff. That was on his second trip to Athens in the last month, as he was also on campus for the Bulldogs' annual scavenger hunt on May 17.

Kohl's Kicking has Register ranked as the No. 1 punter in the class, and has given him a 4.5-star rating as a kicker. According to his profile, Register finished last 7/10 on field goals and 31/32 on extra points.

Meanwhile, he punted 32 times, averaging 47 yards per punt. He pinned 11 punts inside the 20-yard line.

With Brett Thorson entering his senior season, Register will have a chance to compete for the starting punter job as a true freshman. As of now, he will be expected to compete with Drew Miller.