Georgia lands Peach State offensive lineman Zachary Lewis

Georgia has added a brick to its Great Wall, as the Bulldogs have landed a Peach State offensive lineman.

North Gwinnett (GA) three-star offensive lineman Zachary Lewis has announced his pledge to the Bulldogs. He chose them over North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia Tech.

Lewis said he has canceled the rest of his official visits and shut down his recruitment. The 6-foot-5, 285-pound offensive line prospect is glad to have his decision already made.

"It feels amazing," Lewis said.

The Suwanee native chose Georgia because he has been a fan of the program his entire life.

"I grew up a fan of the Dawgs," Lewis told UGASports. "My mom, my whole family, and I are diehard Georgia fans. I grew up watching the games every Saturday. I would sit there and record the games and then watch them again the next day. I've always wanted to be a Dawg."

The offer from his dream school didn’t come until May. Yet, Lewis still described the fateful phone call with Georgia offensive line coach Stacy Searels as the “greatest phone call ever.”

“He talked about how the mentality of being able to gain the weight and being coachable is what they want at UGA, and so he said that he wants me at UGA and offered me,” Lewis said.

That offer from Searels came almost a full year after Lewis camped at Georgia last summer.

At that time, the three-star prospect put himself on the radar of Georgia’s staff. However, it wasn’t until he added 40 pounds to his 6-foot-5 frame and still retained his athleticism that Georgia offered him.

While Lewis plays offensive tackle at the high school level, Georgia is considering moving him to center, which would allow him to play the same position as former Bulldog David Andrews.

“Growing up watching guys like David Andrews and other offensive linemen at Georgia has made the experience of playing offensive line that much better,” Lewis said.

During his official visit, Lewis felt the love from Searels, head coach Kirby Smart, along with offensive line assistant coaches Edmund Kugblia and Warren Ericson, a former Bulldog and North Gwinnett alum. He loved how they were "transparent" with him and his family.

"Coach Searels and I had a one-on-one meeting, and he was talking about how he sees me [at Georgia]. He loves how I play football," Lewis said. "He was really personable the entire weekend. And any question I asked him was immediately answered. And for any questions he asked me, I tried my best to answer them immediately. He's also super transparent."

Lewis joins an offensive line class that already includes four-star interior lineman Graham Houston.