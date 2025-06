Zykie Helton's recruitment has been a wild ride.

The four-star offensive lineman from Carrollton was once committed to Alabama, then decommitted after Nick Saban retired. He also dropped to around 240 pounds after battling Crohn's Disease.

Through it all, Georgia remained a constant presence. Now, Helton is the newest member of Georgia's 2026 class.

UGASports takes a look at how we got here.