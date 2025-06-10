What to expect: Noah Thomas

Noah Thomas, who led Texas A&M last year in receptions, hasn’t received quite the hype as Southern Cal transfer Zachariah Branch. However, he could wind up being just as impactful. At 6-foot-5 and 205, Thomas should become one of Gunner Stockton’s favorite targets. He also supplements a receiving corps that many are projecting to be deeper and more talented than that of a season ago.

Noah Thomas should be one of Gunner Stockton's favorite targets. (Photo by UGA Sports Communication)

In his own words

Players often transfer to a school because they want a clean break from their former program. Reasons vary. It could be playing time, over NIL, or simply because they don’t feel they fit the system. However, in the case of Thomas, one of the biggest reasons he came to Georgia from Texas A&M was to reunite with a coach who meant so much to him. “Coach (James) Coley used to coach me at Texas A&M,” Thomas said. “I’ve got a great relationship with him. He’s a great dude, real genuine.” Thomas said his relationship with Coley and the desire to continue learning under him are why he’s in Athens today. “He's real. He's not going to tell you a lie or anything that you want to hear. He's going to tell you the truth. He kept it real with me ever since I first met him, and still does to this day, so he's a great dude,” Thomas said. “Shout out to Coach Coley.”

Strengths

At 6-foot-5, Thomas has the size and speed to create mismatches in the secondary, which is exactly what the Bulldogs are hoping for. He’s considered to be very adept at reading opposing defensive backs. Thomas has shown the ability to catch the ball at its highest level, along with using his wingspan to keep it away from would-be defenders. Thomas has also shown the ability to line up at both the inside and outside, which allows him to stay on the field longer. Along with three years of SEC experience, there’s a lot to like about Thomas’ game.

Areas he needs to work on

One of the common problems when you’re as tall as Thomas, it sometimes takes you just a bit to get going. So, his initial burst is an area he constantly has to try and overcome. At 205 pounds, he can still stand to get a little bit stronger. Fortunately, that’s an area between now and the start of fall camp that he will be able to improve. Upon arriving in Athens, it’s taken Thomas some time to adjust to the nuances of Georgia’s offense. But per reports, that’s started to improve as well.

