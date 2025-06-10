Josh Brooks on NCAA vs House settlement

Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks made his first public statements on the recently passed NCAA vs. House settlement and how it would affect the Bulldog athletic department.

In comments on Georgiadogs.com, Brooks said UGA is ready to adapt and will be able to handle the changes that now face college athletics everywhere.

“I want to assure you that our staff has been working diligently to prepare for this moment. As I have said before, there is no place I would rather be than the University of Georgia,” Brooks said. “We are in a strong position—ready not only to adapt but to thrive in this new era of college sports.”

Under the settlement, schools are now able to share revenue directly with student-athletes, in addition to providing existing benefits such as athletic scholarships, access to world-class training facilities, academic counseling, medical care, post-eligibility medical coverage, mental health resources, nutritional guidance, and life skills development.

It also places a cap of $20.5 million per school for the 2025-26 academic year. Of the $20.5 million, between $13 and $16 million is expected to be used for football.

“Athletic departments can now share revenue with student-athletes and eliminate scholarship caps. At the same time, the settlement introduces a cap on institutional distributions, helping to level the playing field,” Brooks said. “We believe these changes represent meaningful progress for our student-athletes. We are fully funding our revenue-sharing commitment of $20.5 million, incorporating it into our annual budget. Our athletic staff has taken every step—big and small—to ensure we are positioned for success.”