What to expect: Colbie Young

We continue our summer series on player expectations with a look at wide receiver Colbie Young. Young’s legal issues last year are well-documented. But now he’s getting a fresh start, and the Bulldogs figure to be the beneficiaries. No doubt quarterback Gunner Stockton approves. Young’s size makes him an excellent red-zone target and augments a wide receiver position that, on paper, could be one of strength. For more on Young:

Colbie Young should play a big role at the X receiver position. (Photo by UGA Sports Communication)

Advertisement

A second chance

It’s a new beginning for Young after he reached a plea deal in January with the Clarke County Solicitor regarding the domestic violence case involving a former girlfriend. He no doubt hopes to take advantage of the opportunity. Young has been with the team since December and practiced with the team leading up to the Sugar Bowl against Notre Dame, but he was not allowed to play until his legal status was resolved. Young can now focus on becoming the receiver many thought he would be for Georgia when he transferred from Miami before the 2024 season.

Strengths

At 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, Young has the size you’re looking for when you talk about someone to play the “X’ position. That’s especially true against smaller defensive backs, as Young has shown the ability to catch the football at its highest point. His penchant for using body position to shield defenders helps make him a desired red zone target with fade routes and back-shoulder catches, two of his specialties.

Areas to improve

Young doesn’t have the top-end speed that you like to have, which helps limit his big-play potential. Press coverage sometimes gives him trouble, and there’s work to be done regarding his work as a perimeter blocker. He doesn’t have the quickest first step, taking him a while to get going in his routes.

Expectations