Former ECU pitcher Brad Pruett gives Georgia another big arm

Georgia continued its early run of adding key transfers Monday, with former East Carolina right-hander Brad Pruett announcing his decision to become a Bulldog.

He becomes the eighth player to transfer to Georgia in the past week.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Pruett gives Wes Johnson another big arm. He bounced between the starting rotation and the bullpen last year for the Pirates.

With a fastball that averages between 92 and 95 mph, Pruett’s cutter comes in between 86-88. Although his ERA was 5.26, Pruett allowed just 54 hits in 66 innings, with 33 walks and 70 strikeouts. Opposing batters hit just .225 against him, and Pruett allowed just five home runs.

He’s the 93rd overall ranked player according to 64 Analytics.

All eight of Georgia’s additions rank in the Top 150, according to the site, with seven in the top 100.