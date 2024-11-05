The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'He knows scheme'

in other news
WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's Monday presser
Watch the video of and read the transcript to Kirby Smart's Monday press conference leading up to the Ole Miss game.
Key points from CJ Allen's press conference
UGASports has the key points from CJ Allen's press conference on Monday.
Key points from Ben Yurosek's November 4 press conference
Ben Yurosek spoke to the Georgia media for the first time Monday. Inside, read the key points of what he said.
Kirby Smart on Trevor Etienne
Inside, Kirby Smart offers an update on Trevor Etienne who left the game with Florida due to a rib injury.
Key points from Kirby Smart's November 4 press conference
UGASports has the key points from Kirby Smart's November 4 press conference.
Here is the Nov. 5 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.
Matching wits with Kiffin
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin know each other well, having spent some time together on Nick Saban's staff at Alabama. Kiffin has long been regarded as someone who can coach an offense as good as anyone in the country.
And, of course, the same can be said about Smart on the defensive side of the football.
Smart knows the challenge he's in for this Saturday when the Bulldogs take on the Rebels.
“He knows scheme. Lane's been around a lot of football. His dad (Monte Kiffin) was one of the greatest defensive minds there ever was,” Smart said. “When you start talking about Lane being around him, talking ball, being with him, he knows how to attack defenses, probably at a higher rate than most offensive coordinators. He just experienced with that. He knows the difficulties that come with it.”
While Kiffin's offenses spread teams out and can be difficult to defend, Smart said that this game will ultimately come down to the basics.
“You’ve got to make it about, do I play harder than the guy across from me? Do I play smarter than the other guy across from me? Do I play more physically than the other guy?” Smart said. “It still comes down to blocking and tackling a lot of times, and both teams do that well.”
Etienne update
Smart provided an optimistic outlook on running back Trevor Etienne for Saturday's game against Ole Miss. Etienne injured his ribs against Florida.
“Etienne feels good about it. He felt good yesterday, and he did some things (Sunday) with our guys,” Smart said Monday. “I won’t know exactly until I see him later (Monday) but the trainers feel good about him. The big thing for him will be able to sustain and play through a little bit of pain. But he’s a tough kid.”
Also on UGASports
Ben Yurosek explains why he transferred to Georgia.
The top Dawgs in this past week of the NFL season.
A record night from Asa Newell helps Georgia hoops win its season opener.
Highlights
