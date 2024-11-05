The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'He knows scheme'

Here is the Nov. 5 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Matching wits with Kiffin

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin know each other well, having spent some time together on Nick Saban's staff at Alabama. Kiffin has long been regarded as someone who can coach an offense as good as anyone in the country.

And, of course, the same can be said about Smart on the defensive side of the football.

Smart knows the challenge he's in for this Saturday when the Bulldogs take on the Rebels.

“He knows scheme. Lane's been around a lot of football. His dad (Monte Kiffin) was one of the greatest defensive minds there ever was,” Smart said. “When you start talking about Lane being around him, talking ball, being with him, he knows how to attack defenses, probably at a higher rate than most offensive coordinators. He just experienced with that. He knows the difficulties that come with it.”

While Kiffin's offenses spread teams out and can be difficult to defend, Smart said that this game will ultimately come down to the basics.

“You’ve got to make it about, do I play harder than the guy across from me? Do I play smarter than the other guy across from me? Do I play more physically than the other guy?” Smart said. “It still comes down to blocking and tackling a lot of times, and both teams do that well.”

Etienne update

Smart provided an optimistic outlook on running back Trevor Etienne for Saturday's game against Ole Miss. Etienne injured his ribs against Florida.

“Etienne feels good about it. He felt good yesterday, and he did some things (Sunday) with our guys,” Smart said Monday. “I won’t know exactly until I see him later (Monday) but the trainers feel good about him. The big thing for him will be able to sustain and play through a little bit of pain. But he’s a tough kid.”

Highlights