Georgia News and Notes for Monday

Kirby Smart on coaching against Lane Kiffin

Kirby Smart’s relationship with Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has been well-documented. The two coached with each other while at Alabama, before meeting as head coaches when the Bulldogs and Rebels met during last year’s game in Athens. So, if anyone knows what it’s like to match wits with Kiffin it’s Smart, whose battles against each other during practice and scrimmages with the Crimson Tide were reportedly legendary. So, what makes Kiffin such an effective offensive strategist? “He knows scheme. Lane's been around a lot of football. His dad (Monte Kiffin) was one of the greatest defensive minds there ever was,” Smart said. “When you start talking about Lane being around him, talking ball, being with him, he knows how to attack defenses, probably at a higher rate than most offensive coordinators. He just experienced with that. He knows the difficulties that come with it.” After setting a school record for most points in an SEC game with 63 against Arkansas, Ole Miss sits atop the SEC in scoring offense at 42.21 points and total yards at 555.44. Not surprisingly, quarterback Jaxson Dart also leads the SEC in total offense with 3,464 yards. So, what’s the key to Georgia’s defense being successful? “You’ve got to make it about, do I play harder than the guy across from me? Do I play smarter than the other guy across from me? Do I play more physically than the other guy?” Smart said. “It still comes down to blocking and tackling a lot of times, and both teams do that well.”

Georgia-Tennessee to kick off under the lights

Georgia fans will get the conference night game they’ve been craving as the SEC announced that next week’s game against Tennessee will kick off at 7:30.

Chaz Chambliss honored by SEC

Chaz Chambliss earned co-SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors thanks to his performance in Georgia’s 34-20 win over Florida. • Had six tackles, including four solo stops, during Georgia’s 34-20 beatdown of Florida in Jacksonville. • Finished with 2.5 tackles for loss, including a pair of sacks. • With the Bulldogs up 20-13 in the third period, Chambliss sacked Florida’s QB for a loss of three yards and forced a 3rd-and-14 situation that led to a punt. •His second sack came in the Gators’ final possession in the fourth quarter and put Florida in a 3rd-and-17 spot. “I'm definitely excited for Chad,” Bulldog linebacker CJ Allen said. “Man, Chad's worked so hard. You know, he's one of those guys that don't say too much. When he says something, you know it means something.” … Linebacker Jalon Walker was named a semifinalist for the Butkus Award on Monday.

