Ben Yurosek on why he transferred to Georgia

Ben Yurosek knew why he came to Georgia.

He didn't transfer from Stanford to find an academic upgrade (Yurosek told reporters Monday he doesn't have a tutor in Athens). Yurosek instead wanted to find a place to grow into the best tight end he can be.

"It goes back to playing against the best every single day," Yurosek said of what attracted him to Georgia. "I think also, Coach Hartley (Todd Hartley, tight ends coach), what he does with the tight ends is very special here. Being able to be a complete tight end and obviously having the place here where we play against the best every single week."

There have been many adjustments for Yurosek, a California native who spent the last four years playing for the Cardinal.

Those include classic southern changes such as more fried food and humidity. Yurosek admitted the conditions during Georgia's fall camp "kicked my butt."

But the biggest adjustment has been to the speed and intensity of Georgia's practices.

"I think sometimes it takes guys, it takes freshmen a long time, but it takes transfers some time," Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. "They'll say, golly, I didn't really know what it was going to be like. Usually younger guys that come in, transfers, not necessarily older guys, but his ability to practice well has got better with every week. And then it's translated to what he puts on the field. And he plays more physical, he practices more physical. He bought into the idea that, if I actually practice like a game, I'll play better in the game. And that's helped him, it's helped us."

Yurosek has finally made a dent in the stat sheet of late. He recorded his first catch as a Bulldog against Mississippi State and made two catches in the win over Florida, including a 31-yard reception.

Through it all, Yurosek said he hasn't put any pressure on himself to fill the shoes of another California tight end, Brock Bowers. Smart and company will need him to keep that same mindset as the Bulldogs continue a grueling stretch run.

"I always came just trying to be Ben Yurosek," Yurosek said. "You know, that's my main goal, and Brock's a great player. You know, it's going to be some big shoes to fill in all the future of the tight ends, and he's truly set that standard, but, you know, just trying to be myself, play to my abilities, that's all."