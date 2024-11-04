A record night by Asa Newell helps Georgia win a difficult opener

A sparkling debut by Asa Newell overcame an otherwise difficult opener for Georgia, which needed every point from the freshman to fend off Tennessee Tech, 83-78.

The former five-star lived up to his preseason billing.

Newel poured in 26 points, tying Bulldog legend Dominique Wilkins for the most points by a Georgia freshman. He also had 11 rebounds and three blocks. Wilkins turned the trick against Troy.

Newell became just the third Bulldog since 2000 to score 25-plus points, pull down 11-plus rebounds, and block three shots since Tre Thompkins did it twice (2009 vs. New Orleans and 2010 versus Tennessee) and Yante Maten (2018 versus LSU).

“I just want to say teammates did a great job of getting me the ball and we just ran our offense,” shrugged Newell, who smiled when asked if he knew of the former Bulldog from over 40 years ago.

“Dominique? Oh yeah, for sure, the Human Highlight Reel, for sure,” Newell said. “I’ve got a Dominique jersey back at the crib.”

Before Newell’s career is done, his jersey may be a popular item as well.

“He's about the right stuff. He'll be in the gym tomorrow morning getting shots up on his own. He'll be there on the day off tomorrow. He'll be begging the GAs to get in the gym to work him out. That's just who he is. In the summer, we had to kick him out of the gym,” head coach Mike White said. “He understands that he gets it. He knows that we weren't at our best defensively. He'll put some of that on himself, although he was fantastic. I don't think there were as many defensive miscues with him as there were across the board, generally speaking. Six offensive rebounds, in passing lanes defensively, altering shots at the rim. He's mature beyond his years. He's an accountable player.