Top Dawgs in the NFL (Week 9)

Continuing a series that debuted last season, UGASports highlights the top NFL performances by former Georgia players for the week entering the Monday night game. With our most outstanding performer for the week—or the Top Dawg—revealed towards the end, we spotlight the top NFL performances by Bulldogs for October 31 through November 3 and preview those participating in tonight’s Monday night game.

Ladd McConkey

A week after a 100-yard receiving performance, McConkey continued his sensational rookie campaign in the Los Angeles Chargers’ 27-10 win yesterday over the Cleveland Browns. Starting at wide receiver and seeing 48 of 57 offensive snaps, he totaled a team-high five receptions for 64 yards with a long of 20. Through eight games this season, McConkey leads the 5-3 Chargers with 35 catches for 440 yards and four touchdowns.

Ladd McConkey's team-high five receptions yesterday against the Browns gives him a team-high 35 catches for the season.

Travon Walker

Although resulting in a 28-23 loss on the road at Philadelphia, Jacksonville’s Walker had one of the top single-game defensive performances in the last few weeks by a former Georgia player. The third-year defensive end totaled seven tackles (six solo), including two for loss, and returned a fumble 35 yards for a touchdown to pull the Jaguars to within a touchdown late in the third quarter. Breaking multiple tackles on his way to the end zone, Walker’s fumble return was a thing of beauty and was his first touchdown since he played at Upson-Lee High School.

Nakobe Dean

With Jacksonville trailing Philadelphia, 28-23, with 1:37 remaining, Dean went up high and made a tremendous, game-sealing interception of the Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence. For Dean, it was the first interception of his NFL career—and his first pick since the one he returned for a 50-yard touchdown against Florida three years before in Jacksonville. Although he totaled only two tackles against the Jaguars (Dean entered averaging more than eight tackles per game), he defended on a game-high two opposing passes, including the game-clinching pick. Also for the Eagles, defensive tackle Jalen Carter totaled four tackles, defensive tackle Jordan Davis made two tackles, linebacker Nolan Smith had one stop, and cornerback Kelee Ringo had a tackle and fumble recovery on special teams.

The TOP DAWG: Matthew Stafford

A week after having his highest-rated passing game in nearly two years, Stafford earned the Top Dawg recognition for his performance yesterday in the Los Angeles Rams’ 26-20 overtime win over the Seattle Seahawks. The 16-year veteran completed 25 of 44 passes for 298 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Stafford’s second touchdown pass was a 39-yard dime dropped to Demarcus Robinson in overtime to win the game. It marked the former Georgia quarterback’s 46th career game-winning drive in the NFL, ranking sixth all-time in league history.

For some notable group efforts, linebacker Quay Walker had a game-high 12 tackles in Green Bay’s 24-14 loss to Detroit. Also contributing to the Packers defense was safety Javon Bullard (four tackles), cornerback Eric Stokes (three tackles), and tackle Devonte Wyatt (two tackles). Although resulting in a 41-24 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, a trio of former Georgia players stood out for the Las Vegas Raiders. Tight end Brock Bowers continued his historic rookie season with five receptions, including a 22-yard touchdown for the second score of his pro career. Also, running back Zamir White rushed for a touchdown for the game’s first score, and 12-year defensive tackle John Jenkins registered a half-sack.