Bulldogs set for season opener

Postgame Overreaction Show: Georgia vs. Florida
Host Paul Maharry is joined by the craziest of Dawg fans to discuss the 34-20 victory for Georgia.
Dillon Bell comes up big for Georgia
Dillon Bell's heroics proved vital as the Georgia Bulldogs knocked off the Florida Gators.
WATCH: Florida's postgame comments
Billy Napier and two Gator players were available for interviews following their loss to Georgia.
PHOTOS: Georgia beats Florida 34-20
Scenes from Georgia's 34-20 win over Florida on Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Florida.
With Etienne down, Georgia running backs step up
With Trevor Etienne out, Georgia's other running backs stepped up in a big way against Florida.
Tennessee Tech at Georgia
WHERE: Stegeman Coliseum
WHEN: Monday, 7:30 p.m.
TV/RADIO: SEC Network+ (Jeff Dantzler and Mark Slonaker); Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Scott Howard, Chuck Dowdle, Adam Gillespie).
The Game
Georgia basketball coach Mike White doesn’t like to make predictions.
However, as his Bulldogs prepare to tip off the regular season Monday night at Stegeman Coliseum against Tennessee Tech, he definitely likes what he sees.
“We've got a good team. We're going to be fun to watch,” White said.
If last week’s 114-76 exhibition over UCF is an indication, the Bulldogs flashed the skill that has many prognosticators labeling them as a potential NCAA team.
White said the team is taking a low-key approach to that, but with nine talented newcomers to supplement a strong returning cast, there certainly appears to be more excitement about this year’s team than it recently has.
“I think the buzz is very high right now. A lot of people want to see the new faces and the newcomers,” sophomore Silas Demary Jr. said. “I know the fans, the students, they can't wait to come here and be in the ‘Steg.’ So, I think we have a lot of hype around the team.”
The Bulldogs certainly appear blessed with excellent depth.
In the win over UCF, sophomore returnee Blue Cain helped light up the Knights, scoring a team-high 20 points with six rebounds and three assists.
Along with Demary Jr. and Dylan James, the Bulldogs are counting on the three to not only play key roles, along with a group of nine exceptionally talented newcomers.
Three of the newcomers – Vanderbilt transfer Tyrin Lawrence, along with freshmen Asa Newell and Somto Cyril made big impressions last week.
A graduate player, Lawrence not only displayed his talents as a perimeter shooter but also broke down UCF defenders with slashing drives to the basket, finishing with 17 points. Five-star freshman Asa Newell disappointed no one, scoring 18 points, with Cyril blocking three of Georgia’s eight shots.
Demary Jr. finished with 16 points, while Clemson transfer RJ Godfrey flexed his muscle as a rebounding force while chipping in with 14.
Scouting Tennessee Tech
Tennessee Tech is coming off a 10-21 campaign during head coach John Pelphrey’s fifth season in Cookeville.
The Golden Eagles return nine players from the squad, including Daniel Egbuniwe and Rodney Johnson Jr. named to the Ohio Valley Conference’s players to watch for the 2024-25 season. Johnson averaged 10.7 points and 5.1 rebounds last season and ranked second on the team with 25 blocks. Egbuniwe contributed 7.6 points and a team-high 5.8 boards a year ago.
Tennessee Tech split a pair of preseason exhibitions, falling to Austin Peay, 90-80, on Oct. 22 before defeating Oakland City, 100-56, on Oct. 29. Newcomer Mehki Cameron paced TTU in both contests, putting up 17 points in each.
