Bulldogs set for season opener

Georgia basketball coach Mike White doesn’t like to make predictions.

However, as his Bulldogs prepare to tip off the regular season Monday night at Stegeman Coliseum against Tennessee Tech, he definitely likes what he sees.

“We've got a good team. We're going to be fun to watch,” White said.

If last week’s 114-76 exhibition over UCF is an indication, the Bulldogs flashed the skill that has many prognosticators labeling them as a potential NCAA team.

White said the team is taking a low-key approach to that, but with nine talented newcomers to supplement a strong returning cast, there certainly appears to be more excitement about this year’s team than it recently has.

“I think the buzz is very high right now. A lot of people want to see the new faces and the newcomers,” sophomore Silas Demary Jr. said. “I know the fans, the students, they can't wait to come here and be in the ‘Steg.’ So, I think we have a lot of hype around the team.”

The Bulldogs certainly appear blessed with excellent depth.

In the win over UCF, sophomore returnee Blue Cain helped light up the Knights, scoring a team-high 20 points with six rebounds and three assists.

Along with Demary Jr. and Dylan James, the Bulldogs are counting on the three to not only play key roles, along with a group of nine exceptionally talented newcomers.

Three of the newcomers – Vanderbilt transfer Tyrin Lawrence, along with freshmen Asa Newell and Somto Cyril made big impressions last week.

A graduate player, Lawrence not only displayed his talents as a perimeter shooter but also broke down UCF defenders with slashing drives to the basket, finishing with 17 points. Five-star freshman Asa Newell disappointed no one, scoring 18 points, with Cyril blocking three of Georgia’s eight shots.

Demary Jr. finished with 16 points, while Clemson transfer RJ Godfrey flexed his muscle as a rebounding force while chipping in with 14.