What’s the Line? (vs. Ole Miss)

As of Sunday evening, No. 2-ranked Georgia was a slight favorite on the road over No. 16-ranked Ole Miss by 3.5 points with a point total of 56.5 for their game in Oxford this Saturday. The Rebels enter the game looking to snap an 11-game losing streak to AP top-5 opponents.

Matchup: Georgia is 7-1 straight up this season and 3-5 against the spread (ATS). On Saturday, the Bulldogs defeated Florida, 34-20, as what officially closed as 13.5-point favorites (although most had Georgia not covering as a 14-point favorite or more). Ole Miss is 7-2 straight up and 6-3 ATS. On Saturday, the Rebels won at Arkansas, 63-31, as an eight-point favorite. The game was just their second of nine this season to go OVER the point total for the Razorbacks.

Trends: Since Ole Miss defeated No. 2-ranked Alabama in 2015, it has gone 0-11 straight up, 4-7 ATS, against AP top-5 opponents. As Georgia’s head coach, Kirby Smart is a solid 22-15 ATS when on the road facing opposition playing at their own stadium. Including his time as head coach at Southern California, Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin is just 4-8 ATS as a home underdog.

History: Beginning in 1997 to the present, Georgia is 11-1 straight up and 8-4 ATS (4-2 ATS in Oxford) against Ole Miss. Last season, the Bulldogs defeated the Rebels, 52-17, in Athens as "only" 10.5-point favorites. In 2016, the last time the two teams met in Oxford, which was Smart’s first season at Georgia, the 12th-ranked Bulldogs were dismantled by the Rebels, 45-14 (45-0 midway through the third quarter), as seven-point underdogs.