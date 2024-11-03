What’s the Line? (vs. Ole Miss)

in other news
WATCH: Florida's postgame comments
Billy Napier and two Gator players were available for interviews following their loss to Georgia.
PHOTOS: Georgia beats Florida 34-20
Scenes from Georgia's 34-20 win over Florida on Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Florida.
With Etienne down, Georgia running backs step up
With Trevor Etienne out, Georgia's other running backs stepped up in a big way against Florida.
Georgia postgame news and notes
JACKSONVILLE - We've got tons to cover inside Saturday's postgame news and notes, including a big play by CJ Allen.
What Florida head coach Billy Napier said after losing to Georgia
UGASports takes a look at what Florida head coach Billy Napier said following the loss to Georgia.
in other news
WATCH: Florida's postgame comments
Billy Napier and two Gator players were available for interviews following their loss to Georgia.
PHOTOS: Georgia beats Florida 34-20
Scenes from Georgia's 34-20 win over Florida on Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Florida.
With Etienne down, Georgia running backs step up
With Trevor Etienne out, Georgia's other running backs stepped up in a big way against Florida.
As of Sunday evening, No. 2-ranked Georgia was a slight favorite on the road over No. 16-ranked Ole Miss by 3.5 points with a point total of 56.5 for their game in Oxford this Saturday. The Rebels enter the game looking to snap an 11-game losing streak to AP top-5 opponents.
Matchup: Georgia is 7-1 straight up this season and 3-5 against the spread (ATS). On Saturday, the Bulldogs defeated Florida, 34-20, as what officially closed as 13.5-point favorites (although most had Georgia not covering as a 14-point favorite or more). Ole Miss is 7-2 straight up and 6-3 ATS. On Saturday, the Rebels won at Arkansas, 63-31, as an eight-point favorite. The game was just their second of nine this season to go OVER the point total for the Razorbacks.
Trends: Since Ole Miss defeated No. 2-ranked Alabama in 2015, it has gone 0-11 straight up, 4-7 ATS, against AP top-5 opponents. As Georgia’s head coach, Kirby Smart is a solid 22-15 ATS when on the road facing opposition playing at their own stadium. Including his time as head coach at Southern California, Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin is just 4-8 ATS as a home underdog.
History: Beginning in 1997 to the present, Georgia is 11-1 straight up and 8-4 ATS (4-2 ATS in Oxford) against Ole Miss. Last season, the Bulldogs defeated the Rebels, 52-17, in Athens as "only" 10.5-point favorites. In 2016, the last time the two teams met in Oxford, which was Smart’s first season at Georgia, the 12th-ranked Bulldogs were dismantled by the Rebels, 45-14 (45-0 midway through the third quarter), as seven-point underdogs.
- DT
- WR
- OLB
- TE
- OT
- SDE
- PRO
- RB
- OG
- S