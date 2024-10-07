The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Georgia's 'clunky' offense

Here is the Oct. 7 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Georgia's issues on offense

Anthony Dasher assessed Georgia's offense through the first five games of the 2024 season and noted that the results just haven't been what folks are accustomed to seeing.

Some of that has to do with the much tougher schedule the Bulldogs have faced, which has included games against Clemson, Kentucky, Alabama and even Auburn, which has a tough defense but a very ineffective offense.

However, the eye test also signals that there are some glaring issues that Georgia needs to fix as it progresses through the season.

"When you look at Georgia's offense, it seems 'clunky.' That's my third-grade way of trying to describe what we're seeing," Dasher wrote. "The potential is there, but it's just not quite in sync. It's difficult to put into words; it's just one of those things that you know when you see it.

"Georgia's sluggishness to start games remains the biggest mystery. The Bulldogs scored 14 points in the first half against Auburn, including a touchdown on their first drive, although that came courtesy of a defensive penalty by Auburn on third down. That was an improvement considering Georgia had tallied just 16 points in the first half against Clemson, Kentucky, and Alabama."

Peach State Power Hour