The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Georgia's 'clunky' offense

Georgia's issues on offense
Anthony Dasher assessed Georgia's offense through the first five games of the 2024 season and noted that the results just haven't been what folks are accustomed to seeing.
Some of that has to do with the much tougher schedule the Bulldogs have faced, which has included games against Clemson, Kentucky, Alabama and even Auburn, which has a tough defense but a very ineffective offense.
However, the eye test also signals that there are some glaring issues that Georgia needs to fix as it progresses through the season.
"When you look at Georgia's offense, it seems 'clunky.' That's my third-grade way of trying to describe what we're seeing," Dasher wrote. "The potential is there, but it's just not quite in sync. It's difficult to put into words; it's just one of those things that you know when you see it.
"Georgia's sluggishness to start games remains the biggest mystery. The Bulldogs scored 14 points in the first half against Auburn, including a touchdown on their first drive, although that came courtesy of a defensive penalty by Auburn on third down. That was an improvement considering Georgia had tallied just 16 points in the first half against Clemson, Kentucky, and Alabama."
Ingram-Dawkins has his best day
Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins had his best day in a Georgia uniform.
The redshirt junior totaled two of Georgia's three sacks in Saturday's 31-13 win over Auburn. Ingram-Dawkins said he's relished each opportunity after missing last season due to injury.
“I missed last season so that really made me feel how it feels when you lose the game. I am just taking advantage of all my opportunities,” he said.
