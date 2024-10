It doesn't take a decoder ring to figure out the top two in Zykie Helton's recruitment.

The No. 1 center in the 2026 class was once committed to Alabama. Since he decommitted in March, Georgia has also surged to the top of his list.

Helton has seen both teams in action over the past couple of weeks. The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide now make up the top two in his recruitment.